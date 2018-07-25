Red Cross launches “Shelter from the Storm” fundraising campaign for a new home

The Cayman Islands Red Cross is usually the organisation reaching out to the community with support, but this time around the team at the non-profit is reaching for financial support, as they launch their “Shelter from the Storm” national fundraising campaign to get a new home. The Red Cross headquarters is in need of repairs and Director of the Cayman Islands Red Cross Jondo Obi is calling on the community to help save the historic building, she said keeping the legacy of the building going is key because you never when someone will need help.

“This building needs to be renovated, this building has been here for 30 years. The land was donated by the Phantom family so we see this, not just as a building but a community place, a place where people seek shelter, seek training and workshops. This campaign is to raise $600,000 over a period of a couple of months. We are looking for corporate partners, but we are looking at individuals as well, we believe everyone should be apart of this. It’s important for us to keep Mr. Roy Grant dreams alive and our dreams alive to have a Red Cross that’s safe for anyone who wants to seek shelter,” Ms. Obi said.

If you want to be apart of the Shelter from the Storm campaign visit redcross.org.ky.

