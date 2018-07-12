Revenue is rolling in because of the FIFA World Cup

We are closer than ever to the finals of the FIFA World Cup and as World Cup fever sweeps over Cayman, local businesses such as PD’s, The Kings Head and Lone Star are cashing in on the hype. Wednesday’s match saw England face off with Croatia and while King’s Head Jesse Derwynsky was busy handling customers, he himself is a fan of the English football team and was clearly focused on the match.

Lone Star had their hands full with a huge crowd of fans representing the British side as well, and bartender Ela Turcotte said that means the business will be earning more. At the end of it all, some fans will be disappointed during the football extravaganza but local watering holes say it’s a win-win for them regardless of who wins or who losses.

