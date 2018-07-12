Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
News

Revenue is rolling in because of the FIFA World Cup

July 11, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

We are closer than ever to the finals of the FIFA World Cup and as World Cup fever sweeps over Cayman, local businesses such as PD’s, The Kings Head and Lone Star are cashing in on the hype. Wednesday’s match saw England face off with Croatia and while King’s Head Jesse Derwynsky was busy handling customers, he himself is a fan of the English football team and was clearly focused on the match.

Lone Star had their hands full with a huge crowd of fans representing the British side as well, and bartender Ela Turcotte said that means the business will be earning more. At the end of it all, some fans will be disappointed during the football extravaganza but local watering holes say it’s a win-win for them regardless of who wins or who losses.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
First Name
Last Name
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: