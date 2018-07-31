Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Ringside Report: Mentorship through Boxing

July 30, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

It’s the debut episode of the Ringside Report!

Today, we look at some of the programmes happening within the boxing community that involve both young Cayman athletes and leaders in the sport. Tristan Wesenhagen is a Cayman Islands Boxing Association member, and instructor of a popular boxing class held seven days a week at the Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym.

Recently, the class has seen a new addition, with amateur boxer and Caymanian Blayze Wood added as a co-instructor. We drop into an evening class to see how this 19-year old has begun to find his path both in, and out of the ring, leading of the island’s most challenging workouts.

About the author

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

