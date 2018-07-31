Ringside Report: Mentorship through Boxing

It’s the debut episode of the Ringside Report!

Today, we look at some of the programmes happening within the boxing community that involve both young Cayman athletes and leaders in the sport. Tristan Wesenhagen is a Cayman Islands Boxing Association member, and instructor of a popular boxing class held seven days a week at the Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym.

Recently, the class has seen a new addition, with amateur boxer and Caymanian Blayze Wood added as a co-instructor. We drop into an evening class to see how this 19-year old has begun to find his path both in, and out of the ring, leading of the island’s most challenging workouts.

