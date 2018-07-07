Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Roller Hockey: Cayman sends four teams to NARCH East Finals

July 6, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Roller Hockey league will send four youth teams to the 2018 North American Roller Hockey Championships (NARCH) in Alpharetta, Georgia 12-22 July.

Cayman’s Under-14’s won a Silver Division gold medal in a thrilling overtime win at May’s NARCH’s Regional Qualifier in Irvine, California. Cayman also saw semifinal performances in the Gold Division from both the Under-10 and Under-12 teams at the tournament. Cayman’s Under-8’s finished 7th overall. Head Coach Kyle Aldrich says he’s confident each team has a chance to bring home a medal.

“We are looking good, our eights started out slow but since we started practicing a little we are looking good. The 10-and-under, we probably could have done better in California. I was a little upset by that but we will do better. Twelves have been looking solid all year round, they got knocked out by one goal in the semifinals, they are going to do well. Fourteens are going to repeat, but everyone is looking good.”

At last year’s NARCH Championships in Toronto, Ontario Cayman brought home four medals including a gold in the Under-12’s won Gold Division Championships.

