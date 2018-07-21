Roller Hockey: Youth Under-10s take gold at 2018 NARCH Finals

Cayman’s Under-10 Youth Roller Hockey team has won gold in Alpharetta, Georgia at the 2018 North American Roller Hockey Championships (NARCH).

Going undefeated into the Gold Division finals, Cayman defeated the Michigan Bordercats 6-3. The team was lead by the division’s top scorer Jaxon Cover who scored five goals in the deciding game including a natural hat trick. Cover was also named the tournament’s top fastest skater in the skills competition.

Cayman goalie Ben Hatt was named the division top goalkeeper.

Cayman defeated Georgia’s Tour Junior Gladiators 8-2 Monday (16 July) with a 7-6 win over Michigan’s Bordercats Tuesdsay (17 July). Cayman’s third win came in a 14-0 blowout of Georgia’s Tour Lizard Kings, with another dominant win Wednesday (18 July) over Georgia’s Gwinnett Thunder 14-0.

Under-8: Second overall, Gold Division

Cayman’s Under-8’s got off to a strong start Friday (13 July) with a 12-2 win over Georgia’s CHILL Lizards to open the tournament. The boys then blanked Georgia’s P-Rex 3-0 Saturday (14 July. Later in the day, Cayman tied Georgia’s Tour Junior Gladiators 3-3. Cayman would blank P-Rex once again 8-0 in the semifinals, setting up a rematch with the Junior Gladiators in the finals. Cayman would settle for a silver medal after a 9-2 loss in the finals.

Cayman’s Eliana Marr was named the tournament’s top goalie.

Under-12: Silver finalists vs Tour Lizard Kings, GA (to be played Saturday 21st July)

Cayman’s Under-12’s will play for the Silver Division title Saturday versus Georgia’s Tour Lizard Kings. Cayman played the Georgia squad in the group stage tying 3-3.

Under-14: Bronze, Silver Division

On the heels of an exciting overtime victory to claim the Silver Division title at the NARCH Regionals in Irvine, California, Cayman’s Under-14’s would finish third overall in the Silver Division at the NARCH Finals. The squad would open the tournament with a 2-2 tie versus Georgia’s Tour Lizard Kings. They’d follow that with a convincing 7-3 win over Georgia’s CHILL Lizards. Cayman would get blanked in game three in a 5-0 loss over Georgia’s Tour Junior Gladiators. The team would then drop a 9-2 loss to New York’s Tour Roadrunners to land in the Silver playoffs. They’d lose 5-1 to the Tour Lizard Kings.

Cayman’s Jayden Mannisto was named tournament’s fastest skater.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

