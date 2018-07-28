Rotaract Club pushes motivation

The Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman is hoping to spread some motivation to those who may need it the most, and they are doing it by writing meaningful quotes on brown paper bags. These bags will be packaged and sent to be used for the distribution of light meal snacks in the court system. Wednesday evening (25 July) the club held an event to start their writing project and assistant Governor for Rotary Cayman David Kirkaldy said using a simple medium can make a difference.

“Rotary and other services organisations on island feel the need to have the heart of services to give back to those who are facing challenging times, and in terms of money, I think a lot of people think it’s about money. Very often it can also be about time and talents that we can bring to bare using are resources and personnel,” said Mr. Kirkaldy.

