Sailing: All-time Cayman best 24th overall for Capasso at 2018 Optinam

Cayman’s Matheo Capasso produced a record performance this past weekend (26-30 June) finishing 24th overall at the 2018 North American Optimist Championships.

This was the best finish of any sailor from the Cayman Islands Sailing Club (CISC) in the event’s history. Capasso finished the first half of qualifying races in 35th overall, but fell to 42nd after a black flag infraction in fifth and final qualifying race. Sailing in the Gold Fleet, he would rebound in the final four races scoring 27th, 39th, 17th and 12th place finishes. The 13-year old improved on his 90th overall finish from the 2017 Championships.

Cayman would get another top level from Jaspar Nielsen. Reaching his first ever international Gold Fleet finals, Nielsen would take 75th overall with 61st, 63rd, 73rd and 76th (black flagged) in the final races.

Sailing in the Silver Fleet, Cayman’s James Costa and George Hider would finish 41st and 42nd respectively. Hider rallied from three black flag infractions in the first five qualifying races to deliver results of 21st, 13th, 20th and 39th overall. Costa continued a consistent performance throughout the finals races with 42nd, 32nd, 21st and 54th place results.

Capasso, Hider and Nielsen will travel next to both the 2018 British & Irish Optimist Nationals Championships.

