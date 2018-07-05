Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
Sports

Sailing: Optinam brings positive results for Cayman’s best

July 4, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The boys are back in town.

Cayman’s optimist sailors reflect on a job well done at the 2018 Optinam in Mexico that saw two top-75 Gold Fleet performances. The team was led by 13-year Matheo Capasso who sailed to a Cayman Islands Sailing Club all-time best of 24th overall.

“I’m very pleased with my results. I was hoping to do a bit better, some of the races I was up at the top, but I don’t know what happened.”

Another personal best came from 12-year old Jaspar Nielsen who placed 75th overall placing in the Gold Fleet: his highest finish in an international regatta.

“I didn’t really expect to finish in Gold Fleet so it was really a good surprise. It motivates me to keep working harder and trying to push that result up so I can do better next year.”

In just his second international regatta, 13-year-old James Costa finished 42nd overall in the Silver Fleet. Costa says it was a valuable learning experience for future opportunities.

“Now I realize what I need to work on, more of what I need to get better at train more hours on the water.”

14-year old George Hider recovered from three black flag infractions in the first five qualifying races to move up to 42nd in Silver Fleet.

“I just told myself to forget the races and think about the next races. There was a lot of boats and it’s high quality, so it made me realize that I need to be on the water and practice.”

In their first time sailing in a continental team event, Cayman also placed fourth overall in the team competition.

The Opti’s will compete in both the British Nationals (4th-10 August) and the Irish Nationals (16th-19th August) before both Capasso and Hider compete in at the 2018 World Championships in Cyprus 27th August-6th September. Capasso says Optinam gave them a taste of what’s in store.

“It was a great experience because I was up there with some of the best people, and it was a good learning experience.”

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: