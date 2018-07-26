Same sex marriage debate: Lord Ahmad rejects imposing it here

UK Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad rejects suggestions of imposing same sex marriages on Overseas Territories like Cayman.

The issue was raised in the House of Lords on Monday (23 July) after a question was posed on the issue. Legislators accused the UK Government of double standards. They said the government imposed beneficial ownership registries on Cayman and other overseas territories yet refuse to do the same for the human rights of the LGBTQ community.

Lord Ahmad said the impositon of the registries was “the will of the other place was such that the will of Parliament was upheld by the Government.”

“We would rather not have been in that position. On this issue, we continue to respect the autonomy. However, at the same time, I assure the noble Baroness that we work very progressively. We have seen in recent developments in places such as Bermuda how the courts domestically are reacting to the importance of progressing this issue,” said Lord Ahmad.

Now the UK government made the same vow not to impose public registries, But that changed earlier this year when it came to amending the Sanctions and Anti-Money laundering law. We reached out to the Premier’s Office for comment on this issue. We are yet to hear back.

