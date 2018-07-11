Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Sargassum takes over beaches in North Side

July 10, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
Sargassum has taken over the beaches of North Side, and its creating distress for residents and businesses alike in the area. The annoying seagrass is leaving an unpleasant experience for visitors, but it is not new to Cayman or the region. Rum Point staff members said the seaweed situation is costing them precious earnings in the low season, a time when they need it most. The staff at the Rum Point beach said they have been cleaning the Sargassum on the beach, but it keeps rolling in. Several countries within the region are also battling Sargassum and they said it’s having a severe impact on their tourism industry.

