Saunders says Cayman’s reefs need more protection

Cayman’s reefs and all the wildlife in it needs national attention and one MLA said the time has come for more legislative safeguards to be put in place to protect them. Last week conservationist Courtney Platt highlighted the dire situation of Cayman’s reefs at the National Gallery. Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders was on hand for that presentation and he said Cayman needs to take note of what is happening. He said it could eventually affect us.

“We need to look at some of the legislation that we need to bring in to protect the marine environment and also, really going out and pushing public awareness on it and see what we can get done but this is definitely something that’s worth preserving worth protecting and ultimately our jobs as legislators is to raise issues like this to the public and get them on board so they can fully understand how things like this can affect them,” Mr. Saunders said.

