‘Scenic route’ no longer an option for West Bay commuters

July 10, 2018
Joe Avary
Commuters no longer have access as to what some commuters call ‘the scenic way’ into West Bay, as vehicular access is blocked to facilitate what Dart Real Estate calls ‘utility works’ along the former West Bay Road.

Dart told Cayman 27 the landscape and hardscape improvements north of the Kimpton and in the vicinity of Tiki Beach are part of applications approved by planning late last month.

Beach access activist Morne Botes said it’s sad to lose ‘the scenic route’ into West Bay.

“It was not lost today, it was lost years ago already when they started this planning, and taking away the road, and making agreements. It’s already lost then, a lot of people just couldn’t envision it,” he said.

He also made a grim prediction.

“In five years time, you are not going to see the ocean all the way from George Town up to West Bay,” he said.

The closure of West Bay Road was negotiated as part of the thrice-amended NRA agreement, which also saw the extension of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway into West Bay, which is now the only road in or out of West Bay.

Dart said while works are underway there may be periods of limited access to the area.

Dart said the project is due to be complete by the end of the year, and after that, vehicular access will remain for certain parts of the road.

 

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

