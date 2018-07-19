Public begins students’ health screenings

The start of Cayman’s new school term is a few weeks away and in preparation for that, the Public Health Department has launched its annual health screenings campaign. The aim is to check children starting school for the first time in the Cayman Islands which is a requirement to attend the schools here.

“We are doing the school entry screening for all the boys and girls who are entering school for the first time. They’re usually between four and five years old, which means they’re entering either reception class grade one or kindergarten.” Says nurse Suzette.

Nurse Suzette Charlery said it’s not only infants who are obligated to be screened but also ex-patriate children who are planning to get their schooling in Cayman.

“We are also screening children who are entering school in the Cayman Islands for the very first time regardless of the grade they’re attending.“

Screenings are being held at the John Grey High School medical centre and are free of charge. Nurse Charlery said the screenings are used to check for health conditions that may require attention.

“So the school entry screening is doing a vision and hearing. We are checking on their growth and development to assess the weight and height as well as among other things such as immunization so that whenever immunization is due we can give the child a vaccine.“

Nurse Charlery says it is important to have the children’s medical status on record so that the schools can be aware of any potential medical issues.

“The benefits of having this screening is we are able to get other information such as each child medical history, family medical history as well as having a school health record that starts at that point and continues throughout their school life in the Cayman Islands.” Says nurse Suzette Charlery.

From now until August 17th, they’ll also be available at the public health department at the Cayman islands hospital from August 20th through the 31st. Completed forms from private physicians should be submitted to the public health department weekdays before 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, those in Cayman Brac can call the public health nurse at faith hospital on 948-2243.

