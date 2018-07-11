Scuba Hall of Fame seeks nominations for local honourees

The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame is sounding the call for nominations for its 2018 crop of local honourees.
The ISDHOF is looking for individuals who have made significant contributions to diving in the Cayman Islands, through promotion, development, positive environmental impact, or education.
A new category – emerging honourees – debuts this year, added to recognise those in the industry under the age of 35.
The deadline for submissions is noon on August 8th.
To nominate an individual please visit www.nominatedive.com.
The list of current honourees:
Kent Eldermire
Jason Washington
Nancy Easterbrook
Gladys Howard
Dr. James Poulson
Captain Frank Ebanks
Rodney McDowall
Winston McDermot
Carlos (Norbert) Scott
Captain Gleason Ebanks
Captain Marvin Ebanks
James Ebanks
Darby Bodden
Captain Crosby Ebanks
Patrick Evans
Captain Chuckie Ebanks
Stuart Freeman
Ollen Miller
Kem Jackson
James Dailey
Cornell Burke
Neville Darvin Ebanks
Peter Milburn
Tom Hubble
Ashton Levy Ebanks
Burns Rutty
Don Foster
CJ Ebanks
Robert (Peter) Bradshaw
Sam McCoy
Ron Kipp
Arthle Evans
Adrian Briggs
Capt. Clinton Ebanks
Wallace Rivers
Stephen Broadbelt
Gerald Wilcocks
Anthony Scott
