Scuba Hall of Fame seeks nominations for local honourees

July 10, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame is sounding the call for nominations for its 2018 crop of local honourees.

The ISDHOF is looking for individuals who have made significant contributions to diving in the Cayman Islands, through promotion, development, positive environmental impact, or education.

A new category – emerging honourees – debuts this year, added to recognise those in the industry under the age of 35.

The deadline for submissions is noon on August 8th.

To nominate an individual please visit www.nominatedive.com.

The list of current honourees:
 Kent Eldermire
 Jason Washington
 Nancy Easterbrook
 Gladys Howard
 Dr. James Poulson
 Captain Frank Ebanks
 Rodney McDowall
 Winston McDermot
 Carlos (Norbert) Scott
 Captain Gleason Ebanks
 Captain Marvin Ebanks
 James Ebanks
 Darby Bodden
 Captain Crosby Ebanks
 Patrick Evans
 Captain Chuckie Ebanks
 Stuart Freeman
 Ollen Miller
 Kem Jackson
 James Dailey
 Cornell Burke

 Neville Darvin Ebanks
 Peter Milburn
 Tom Hubble
 Ashton Levy Ebanks
 Burns Rutty
 Don Foster
 CJ Ebanks
 Robert (Peter) Bradshaw
 Sam McCoy
 Ron Kipp
 Arthle Evans
 Adrian Briggs
 Capt. Clinton Ebanks
 Wallace Rivers
 Stephen Broadbelt
 Gerald Wilcocks
 Anthony Scott

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

