Shark week is here and Shark Conservation Cayman is highlighting the weird and wonderful attributes of these apex predators.

Sharks have been roaming the oceans for 400 million years. These apex predators play a key role in maintaining the health and balance of the oceans..

Shark Conservation Cayman told Cayman 27 there are about 500 known species of sharks out there, and scientists are learning more about their habits through targeted research.

You may be aware that unlike bony fish, a shark’s skeleton is made of cartilage, just one of the many weird and wonderful attributes featured Wednesday on the Eco Chic Cayman website.

“We are focusing on interesting weird facts like what you may not know about sharks,” said DOE Shark Project Officer Johanna Kohler. “For example, did you know that they don’t need a dentist at all in their whole life?”

That’s because sharks teeth are covered in fluoride, which make its teeth cavity resistant. Shark Conservation Cayman saidsharks replace their teeth throughout their lives, meaning they are generally in excellent dental health.

Some sharks glow in the dark. Lantern sharks produce their own light through bio luminescence. In the deep sea, velvet belly lantern sharks emit light on spines as a warning to predators.

Also, when female sharks get pregnant they may stay that way for a long long time. Depending on species, female sharks gestation period ranges from five months to up to two years, like the spiny dogfish shark, which has the longest confirmed pregnancy for any animal.

