Shark Week: Cayman a leader in shark protection

Shark week is here, and Cayman 27 is teaming up with Shark Conservation Cayman to highlight the interesting attributes of these apex predators.

In Friday’s blog post over on Eco Chic Cayman, Shark Conservation Cayman shares some of its ongoing initiatives here in Cayman to protect sharks.

Department of Environment Shark project officer Johanna Kohler told Cayman 27 thanks to those who care, Cayman is a leading country in shark protections.

“We can be really proud in Cayman for being such a caring community, the diving community is great, the fishing community is great, everyone is just helping with their sightings, with letting us know when they see a shark, so we have an extensive database, and I think we can be proud of that, and being in Cayman and having 100% protection for shark species, which is not very common in the world, we are definitely one of the leading countries out there,” said Ms. Kohler.

What’s next for Cayman’s sharks?

Shark Conservation Cayman is working to find out more about what they are up to, and answer key questions like where do they mate? Where do they pup? And are we doing enough to protect the areas where juvenile sharks proliferate?

To get involved visit Shark Conservation Cayman.

