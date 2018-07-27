Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Shark week: focus on Cayman’s local sharks

July 26, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Shark week is here, and Cayman 27 is joining Shark Conservation Cayman to celebrate these majestic ocean creatures.

We’re four days into shark week, and according to today’s shark week post on Eco Chic Cayman, eight species are commonly found in our waters: great hammerheads, nurse sharks, lemon sharks, Caribbean reef sharks, black-tip sharks, tiger sharks, oceanic white-tip sharks and silky sharks.

Quite a few of Cayman’s friendly resident sharks have been sighted so often, that they have earned nicknames.

“Today we are going to bring you a little bit more closer to the local sharks, we are going to introduce you a few individuals and tell you what I have been up to in the past year, and we also are going to highlight a few of our research dive team, our research findings, and let you know what has been happening,” said DOE Shark Project Officer Johanna Kohler.

According to data from Shark Conservation Cayman’s Sharklogger programme, the top three most commonly encountered shark species by divers are: first, Caribbean reef sharks, followed by nurse sharks, and then hammerhead sharks.

About the author







