Shark Week: local group aims to debunk popular shark myths

Since its launch in 1988 the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week has become somewhat of an international pop-culture phenomenon.

This year, Shark Conservation Cayman is harnessing that popularity to raise local awareness of the importance of sharks to healthy reefs.

Shark Week is here, but don’t change the channel because Cayman 27 is joining the shark week celebration.

Shark Conservation Cayman has partnered with the blog Eco Chic Cayman to tackle a different, locally-relevant shark-themed topic for every day of the week.

Have you ever heard that sharks are attracted to the scent of blood in the water? That’s one of five shark myths debunked in this article.

“Sharks are one of the most misunderstood animals on the planet, and all these misconceptions leads to a bad reputation for sharks, and they just don’t deserve that, we should celebrate time, we should appreciate them for what they are and what they are doing for us in the ocean, because we need them for healthy reefs and for Cayman, not just for ecological reasons but for socio-economic reasons as well,” said DOE Shark Project Officer Johanna Kohler.

As part of its shark week festivities, Shark Conservation Cayman and the National Trust are hosting a free, family friendly screening of the film ‘Shark Tale” at the South Sound Community Centre Tuesday (24 July) night at 5:30.

