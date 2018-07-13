Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
News Politics

Simms takes over DEH, no word on Roydell Carter

July 12, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

Richard Simms takes over the Department of Environmental Health in an acting capacity, but there’s still no word on the employment status of Director Roydell Carter.

Mr. Carter has been out of office since last December. Today (12 July) we asked for an update on his status and if he was still on leave. All we got back was no comment.

An internal audit into overtime at the department was launched prior to his going on leave. That probe is still ongoing. Since his absence from office, government has repeatedly denied Mr. Carter was suspended, only saying he remains on leave.

Today Government Information Services announced the apppointment of Mr. Simms. He was the Director of the Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services. GIS also announced that Recreation Parks and Cemeteries Unit manager Mark Bothwell has also been shifted to DEH.

They are both on secondment for three to six months.

The DEH has been frought with problems, like absenteeism which has caused massive delays in garbage collection.

Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services Deputy Director Stephen Quinland has assumed the role of acting director. Meanwhile the Public Works Department has named Crosby Solomon acting manager of the Recreation, Parks and Cemeteries Unit.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

