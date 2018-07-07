Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Culture Environment News

Smith Barcadere enhancements include designated Easter camping areas

July 6, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

George Town South MLA Barbara Connolly told Cayman 27 the time-honoured tradition of Easter camping will carry on once Smith Barcadere enhancements are complete.

These enhancements include a new carpark with some 30 spaces, additional rest room facilities, an illuminated crosswalk, ironshore cabanas, and more. Ms. Connolly told Cayman 27 Easter camping will be preserved at the upgraded Smith Barcadere, with a few changes.

“I want to assure the campers that come here over the Easter holidays, or the Easter weekend, that we will be designating an area primarily for them to be camping. We don’t want them to be camping the full, on all of the land here, but we will designate an area purely for camping,” said Ms. Connolly.

Ms. Connolly and other government officials are hosting a community meeting at South Sound Community Centre next Tuesday evening (10 June) to share more details about the plans.

She’s hopeful the upgrades will be complete for Easter camping next season.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

