Smith Barcadere enhancements include designated Easter camping areas

George Town South MLA Barbara Connolly told Cayman 27 the time-honoured tradition of Easter camping will carry on once Smith Barcadere enhancements are complete.

These enhancements include a new carpark with some 30 spaces, additional rest room facilities, an illuminated crosswalk, ironshore cabanas, and more. Ms. Connolly told Cayman 27 Easter camping will be preserved at the upgraded Smith Barcadere, with a few changes.

“I want to assure the campers that come here over the Easter holidays, or the Easter weekend, that we will be designating an area primarily for them to be camping. We don’t want them to be camping the full, on all of the land here, but we will designate an area purely for camping,” said Ms. Connolly.

Ms. Connolly and other government officials are hosting a community meeting at South Sound Community Centre next Tuesday evening (10 June) to share more details about the plans.

She’s hopeful the upgrades will be complete for Easter camping next season.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

