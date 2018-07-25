South Sound Boardwalk nearing completion

The South Sound Boardwalk is nearing completion and those involved with the project say it is going to be delivered on time and on budget.

Project manager Keith McCarthy says the completed boardwalk will open early next month and features a number of elements the public will enjoy.

“We have a 1500 foot deck that spans the sea area. It is an addition onto the side of the road which allows for car parking, bike lane. It has planters, available standing area, which allows the public to enjoy themselves along the sea,” said Mr. McCarthy.

The project is being constructed in conjunction with the Department of Public Works at a cost of $1.3 million.

Completion is expected in the next month.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

