Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Sports

Sport Shooting: Campney surges to 6th at Pan Am Handgun Championships

July 25, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s five sport shooters continued competition Wednesday (25 July) at the 2018 Pan American Handgun Championships in Kingston, Jamaica.

In the Open Division, Tony Campney moved up two spots into sixth overall with a shooting rate of 60.9876%. Division leader Joseph Sullivan of Australia sits firmly ahead a shooting rate of 100%.

In the Production Division, Charles Ebanks improved four spots to sit in 34th overall. Ebanks is currently shooting at a rate of 37.9380% accuracy, with leader Christopher Nunes of Jamaica at 100%.

In the Standard Division, Cayman’s Ales Cevella (43.2618%) and ‘Fast’ Eddie McLean (40.4242%) sit neck in neck in 19th and 20th overall. Cayman’s Khy Becher (23.8841%) is currently in 31st.

The competition continues until Saturday 28th July.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: