Sport Shooting: Campney’s 8th place leads Cayman at Pan Am Handgun Championships

July 24, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Tony Campney sits in 8th overall Tuesday (24 July) in the Open Division of the 2018 Pan American Handgun Championships in Kingston, Jamaica.

The four-time Natwest Islands Games medalist shot for 386.7341 points, good for a match percentage of 27.3625. With 29 shooters competing in the division, Australia’s Joseph Sullivan leads thus far with a score of 1413.3707 and a 100 percentage.

In the Production Division, Cayman’s Charles Ebanks sits in 38th place out of 45 shooters with a score of 257.0419 and a 15.6253 percentage.

Cayman Eddie McLean, Ales Cevela and Khy Becher took aim at the Standard Division. ‘Fast Eddie’ currently sits in 18th place out of 37 shooters with a score of 367.5205 and a percentage of 22.9184. Cevella is in 22nd with Becher in 32nd.

You can view all the results here. The competition continues until 28th July.

About the author

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

