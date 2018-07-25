Sport Shooting: Campney’s 8th place leads Cayman at Pan Am Handgun Championships

Cayman’s Tony Campney sits in 8th overall Tuesday (24 July) in the Open Division of the 2018 Pan American Handgun Championships in Kingston, Jamaica.

The four-time Natwest Islands Games medalist shot for 386.7341 points, good for a match percentage of 27.3625. With 29 shooters competing in the division, Australia’s Joseph Sullivan leads thus far with a score of 1413.3707 and a 100 percentage.

In the Production Division, Cayman’s Charles Ebanks sits in 38th place out of 45 shooters with a score of 257.0419 and a 15.6253 percentage.

Cayman Eddie McLean, Ales Cevela and Khy Becher took aim at the Standard Division. ‘Fast Eddie’ currently sits in 18th place out of 37 shooters with a score of 367.5205 and a percentage of 22.9184. Cevella is in 22nd with Becher in 32nd.

You can view all the results here. The competition continues until 28th July.

