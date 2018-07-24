Sport Shooting: Cayman arrives in Jamaica for Pan Am Handgun Championships

Five of Cayman’s sport shooters are set for competition starting Sunday (22 July) in Kingston, Jamaica for the 2018 Pan American Handgun Championships.

The team consists of Eddie McLean, Ales Cevella, Tony Campney, Charles Ebanks and Khy Becher.

The trio of McLean, Campney and Cevella along with Andrew Schirn competed at the 2017 NatWest Island Games in June 2017, winning six total medals. Campney, who won four of six medals, helped Cayman to a top-15 finish.

The Pan Am Handgun Championships run 22nd-28th July.

