Sport Shooting: Three marksman in top-15 on day four of Pan Am Handgun Champs

July 27, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Three of Cayman’s five sport shooters fired their way into the top-15 Friday (27 July) on day four of the 2018 Pan American Handgun Championships.

In the Open Division, Tony Campney sits in 15th out of 29 shooters, firing at a rate of 72.7848 %. Campney sat in 13th overall on Thursday and ranked as high as 6th on day three of the competition.
 
In the Production Division,  Charles Ebanks climbed to his highest rank of the championship, reaching 28th overall out of 45 shooters at a clip of 58.5317%.
 
In the Standard Division, all three of Cayman’s gunslingers reached championship best placings with ‘Fast’ Eddie McLean 13th (72.2659%) Ales Cevela 15th (69.7237 %) and Khy Becher 27th(40.0950 %).
 
The competition finishes Saturday 27th July.
