Squash: Bridgeman, Pitcairn on upcoming Pan Am Championships

For the first time in the history, the Cayman Islands National Squash Association (CINSA) will host the Pan American Championships 26th August-1st September at the South Sound Squash Club.

Central American and Caribbean Games bronze medalists Jade Pitcairn and Eilidh Bridgeman join us to talk about the tournament’s impact on Cayman’s squash players and the sports community.

The event features 20 countries from the region including top players from Canada, Jamaica, Colombia and Mexico. Players in competition include Professional Squash Association (PSA) world number six Miguel Angel Rodriguez of Colombia and 8-time Caribbean Champion Chris Binnie.

Winners will gain entry into the 2019 Pan American Games. For more information visit the South Sound Squash Club’s Facebook page or CINSA.ky.

