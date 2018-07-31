Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Let's Talk Sports Sports

Squash: Bridgeman, Pitcairn on upcoming Pan Am Championships

July 31, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

For the first time in the history, the Cayman Islands National Squash Association (CINSA) will host the Pan American Championships 26th August-1st September at the South Sound Squash Club.

Central American and Caribbean Games bronze medalists Jade Pitcairn and Eilidh Bridgeman join us to talk about the tournament’s impact on Cayman’s squash players and the sports community.

The event features 20 countries from the region including top players from Canada, Jamaica, Colombia and Mexico. Players in competition include Professional Squash Association (PSA) world number six Miguel Angel Rodriguez of Colombia and 8-time Caribbean Champion Chris Binnie.

Winners will gain entry into the 2019 Pan American Games. For more information visit the South Sound Squash Club’s Facebook page or CINSA.ky.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: