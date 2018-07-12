Squash: Pitcairn finishes as Caribbean Junior runner-up

16-year-old Jade Pitcairn finished as runner-up for the third year in a row against Caribbean rival Meaghan Best of Barbados in the finals of the Girls Under-17 finals of the XXXVI Junior Caribbean Squash Individual Championships.
The three-time domestic double age-group champion lost 11-0 11-4 11-6 to the Bajan to finish second overall. Pitcairn was the top individual player for Cayman’s twelve juniors at the tournament.
Here is a look at the final results of individual play from the Liguanea Club in Kingston, Jamaica:
7th David Pitcairn
13/16 Nathan Maclean
Boys Under-19
Boys Under-13
9/12 Neil McComb
