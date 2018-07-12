Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Squash: Pitcairn finishes as Caribbean Junior runner-up

July 11, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

16-year-old Jade Pitcairn finished as runner-up for the third year in a row against Caribbean rival Meaghan Best of Barbados in the finals of the Girls Under-17 finals of the XXXVI Junior Caribbean Squash Individual Championships.

The three-time domestic double age-group champion lost 11-0 11-4 11-6 to the Bajan to finish second overall. Pitcairn was the top individual player for Cayman’s twelve juniors at the tournament.

Here is a look at the final results of individual play from the Liguanea Club in Kingston, Jamaica:

Girls Under-17
2nd Jade Pitcairn
 
Boys Under-17
7th  David Pitcairn
13/16  Nathan Maclean
 
Boys Under-15
5th Jace Jervis
6th Pierce Terry
9/12  Nicholas McCallum
 
Girls Under-15
8th  Shaelah Henry
Girls Under-19
5th Emma Turnbull
8th Kali Maclean

Boys Under-19

7th Isaiah Robinson

Boys Under-13

17/20 Brodey McComb
9/12  Neil McComb
 
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

