Squash: Pitcairn finishes as Caribbean Junior runner-up

16-year-old Jade Pitcairn finished as runner-up for the third year in a row against Caribbean rival Meaghan Best of Barbados in the finals of the Girls Under-17 finals of the XXXVI Junior Caribbean Squash Individual Championships.

The three-time domestic double age-group champion lost 11-0 11-4 11-6 to the Bajan to finish second overall. Pitcairn was the top individual player for Cayman’s twelve juniors at the tournament.

Here is a look at the final results of individual play from the Liguanea Club in Kingston, Jamaica:

Girls Under-17 2nd Jade Pitcairn Boys Under-17

7th David Pitcairn

13/16 Nathan Maclean Boys Under-15 5th Jace Jervis 6th Pierce Terry 9/12 Nicholas McCallum Girls Under-15 8th Shaelah Henry Girls Under-19 5th Emma Turnbull 8th Kali Maclean Boys Under-19 7th Isaiah Robinson

Boys Under-13

17/20 Brodey McComb

9/12 Neil McComb

