Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
News

Stingray Awards honour tourism leaders

July 19, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association held its 15th Annual Stingray Awards at the Ritz Carlton on Tuesday evening 17 July, recognizing standouts in Cayman’s tourism sector.

CITA executive director Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks said the awards ceremony is very important as it highlights the hard work that is done in the tourism industry to make Cayman the desired visitors destination.

“The Cayman Islands is a wonderful tourist destination and the only reason that is, because of the dedication and commitment of those human resources in the industry. It’s very fitting to act as a form of motivation for those persons in the industry to ensure that they know how appreciated they are,” Mrs. Dixon-Ebanks said.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: