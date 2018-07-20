Stingray Awards honour tourism leaders

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association held its 15th Annual Stingray Awards at the Ritz Carlton on Tuesday evening 17 July, recognizing standouts in Cayman’s tourism sector.

CITA executive director Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks said the awards ceremony is very important as it highlights the hard work that is done in the tourism industry to make Cayman the desired visitors destination.

“The Cayman Islands is a wonderful tourist destination and the only reason that is, because of the dedication and commitment of those human resources in the industry. It’s very fitting to act as a form of motivation for those persons in the industry to ensure that they know how appreciated they are,” Mrs. Dixon-Ebanks said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

