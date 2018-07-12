Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Summer Moonlight & Movies

July 11, 2018
The first movie for the summer moonlight event took place under the stars at the crescent in Camana Bay. The event is being used to bring the community together while showcasing seven different Disney movies. The movie that was played at the first moonlight event was Zootopia which will be followed by Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Big Hero 6 and finally Lilo and Stitch. These movies will be played every Tuesday until 7 August and the organizer of the event Rosa DaCosta is urging everyone to come and join them under the moonlight.Heres what Ms. DaCosta had to say,
It’s a great opportunity for the community to come to Camana Bay, the restaurants are quite busy, it brings people here to Camana Bay where it’s a safe place to be, there’s not much going on, on a Tuesday so it’s a welcoming experience and best of all, its a free event,” she said.

 

