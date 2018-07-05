Suspect in custody for West Bay home fire

A 32-year-old West Bay man is arrested on suspicion of arson following a house fire yesterday (3 July) on North West Point Road, West Bay. The fire left nearly a dozen people homeless. Police said that the suspect lived in the home that was gutted. They said he will remain in custody until further investigations are done. Fire crews fought off flames yesterday (3 July) on North West Point Road using breathing apparatus and three powerful jets. The entire home was severely damaged by the fire. Co-owner of the house Dwene Ebanks said the residents who were staying in the house need your help.

If you’re able to assist you can reach the family on +1 (345) 325-0988.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

