Swimming: Cayman up to 12 medals at 2018 CCCAN Aruba

July 3, 2018
Jordan Armenise
After four days of competition, Cayman’s amateur swimmers have won 12 medals overall at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming  Federation (CCCAN) Championship in Aruba’s Pisina Olimpico Roly Bisslik.

Leading the way is 11-year old Jillian Crooks with an impressive 4 gold (100 free, 50 back, 50 fly, 100 fly), 2 silver (200 im, 100 back) and 1 bronze medal (200 free) in the individual pool events. The Camana Bay Aquatic Club standout also helped the 11-12 mixed relay team to a bronze on day one (29 June).

Another standout performer for Cayman has been Stefano Bonati. The 12-year old has won two individual bronze in both 200 im and 200 breaststroke. Bonati was also apart of the 11-12 mixed relay with Crooks, Allyson Belfonte and Jake Alberga.

Belfonte won her first individual medal Monday (2 July) with a gold in the Girls 11-12 200 fly. Cayman also got a silver from 14-year old Sabine Ellison in the Girls 13-14 breaststroke on day two (30 June).

The meet includes swimmers from 28 nations. Pool events conclude Tuesday 3 June.

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

