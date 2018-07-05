Swimming: Crooks gets CCCAN record as Cayman finishes with 14 medals in Aruba

11-year old standout Jillian Crooks set a Central American Caribbean American Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) meet record Tuesday (3 July) as Cayman finished with 14 medals overall in the pool events of the 2018 CCCAN Championships in Aruba.

Crooks’ meet record came in the Girls 11-12 50 freestyle with a time of 27.46 seconds. She followed that up with a silver medal in the 200 backstroke. For the meet, Cayman won 6 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze. Thirteen medals came from individual swims with one bronze in the mixed 11-12 relay.

Crooks won 9 of the 13 individuals medals at the championship with 5 gold (100 free, 50 back, 50 fly, 100 fly, 50 free), 3 silver (200 IM, 100 back, 200 back) and 1 bronze (200 free). The Camana Bay Aquatic Club standout set 8 CIASA records and nine National records in each of her medal winning performances:

* 50 Back – J Crooks 32.11 (30 June): CIASA/ NAT Record

* 100 Fly – J Crooks 1:06.87 (30 June): CIASA/ NAT Record

* 200 Free – J Crooks 2:16.95 (1 July): CIASA/ NAT Record

* 50 Fly – J Crooks 30.08 (1 July): CIASA/ NAT Record

* 100 Back – J Crooks 1:10.45 (1 July): CIASA/ NAT Record

* 200 IM – J Crooks 2:36.70 (2 July): NATIONAL Record

* 100 Free – J Crooks 1:01.72 (2 July): CIASA/ NAT Record

* 50 Free – J Crooks 27.46 (3 July): CIASA/ NAT Record

* 200 Back – J Crooks 2:33.98 (3 July): CIASA/ NAT Record

CBAC’s Stefano Bonati won two individual bronze in both 200 IM and 200 breaststroke. Bonati was also apart of the 11-12 mixed relay with Crooks, Allyson Belfonte and Jake Alberga.

Belfonte won her first individual medal Monday (2 July) with a gold in the Girls 11-12 200 fly. Cayman also got a silver from 14-year old Sabine Ellison in the Girls 13-14 breaststroke on day two (30 June). In the Boys 13-14 50 Freestyle, Corey Frederick-Westerborg’s time of 26.06 set a new CIASA and National record.

