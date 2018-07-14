Swimming: Revisions underway as CIASA works to satisfy Aquatics Centre recommendations

The Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association has finally gained government support for their long awaited Aquatics Centre. They still however have some work to do before putting shovels to ground on the project.

“From the beginning, they’ve have very clear directives on what needs to be accomplished before they would enable us to move forward with this. We’ve reached that point. They gave us clear instructions in the beginning on parking, making sure there’s sufficient parking for the all the different users groups in different athletic fields at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.”

Broadbelt says the new site plan will include over 400 parking spaces. He added the committee tasked with leading the newly proposed Aquatics Centre are in the process of satisfying all of the remaining recommendations brought forward by Sports Minister Hon. Julianna O’Connor-Connolly.

“We are working on fine tuning the parking layout. Making sure the traffic flow is sufficient for when you have large amounts of car trying to exit. Other details like the open space in the deck area making sure there’s enough space for dry land training. The general layout has stayed the same. The grandstand had some slight changes, making sure it has adequate changes so we can host events like CARIFTA and CCCAN. Making sure we meet their requirements so we can host them. On the original, there was seating on one side, in the new one there is seating on both sides.”

Broadbelt says the process has been ongoing but it is looking positive to break ground shortly.

“Everyone is in agreement, we have a solid plan that we can put final details on, and get planning approval.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

