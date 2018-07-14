Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Swimming: Revisions underway as CIASA works to satisfy Aquatics Centre recommendations

July 14, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association has finally gained government support for their long awaited Aquatics Centre. They still however have some work to do before putting shovels to ground on the project.

“From the beginning, they’ve have very clear directives on what needs to be accomplished before they would enable us to move forward with this. We’ve reached that point. They gave us clear instructions in the beginning on parking, making sure there’s sufficient parking for the all the different users groups in different athletic fields at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.”

Broadbelt says the new site plan will include over 400 parking spaces. He added the committee tasked with leading the newly proposed Aquatics Centre are in the process of satisfying all of the remaining recommendations brought forward by Sports Minister Hon. Julianna O’Connor-Connolly.

“We are working on fine tuning the parking layout. Making sure the traffic flow is sufficient for when you have large amounts of car trying to exit. Other details like the open space in the deck area making sure there’s enough space for dry land training. The general layout has stayed the same. The grandstand had some slight changes, making sure it has adequate changes so we can host events like CARIFTA and CCCAN. Making sure we meet their requirements so we can host them. On the original, there was seating on one side, in the new one there is seating on both sides.”

Broadbelt says the process has been ongoing but it is looking positive to break ground shortly.

“Everyone is in agreement, we have a solid plan that we can put final details on, and get planning approval.”

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

