Swimming: Sports Minister backs Aquatics Centre, revisions needed to move forward

Sports Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly says government is fully behind a 50/50 partnership for a new Aquatics Centre proposed by the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA).

In May, CIASA presented plans to the Ministry for a $6 million dollar facility south of the Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym in George Town. Minister O’Connor-Connolly says government will partner with the association, pending some key architectural changes.

“I wouldn’t put a percentage on it because we are waiting to for the other 50% partner to come back with actual diagrams. There are some logistical issues with the site plan. Once it comes back, it is then it will not be a matter of where it will be placed. We will partner with them.”

The hopes of a 50-metre pool have long been a dream for many involved with swimming in the Cayman Islands. Minister O’Connor-Connolly assured the facility is no longer just a hope and a dream.

“Subject to an international disaster or financial catastrophe, by the help of God we are going to get our pool.”

Aquatics Centre Committee President Steven Broadbelt told Cayman 27 “CIASA is grateful for the Minister’s support and clear direction the Ministry has provided on making sure the swimming facilities work in harmony with all of the athletic user groups of the Truman Bodden Sports Complex. CIASA has engaged with a local architect to continue the development of the plans for the new Aquatics Centre, taking on board all the changes and design considerations provided by Government.”

