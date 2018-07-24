Teens appear in court for South Sound burglary

Three teens arrested in connection with a burglary in South Sound last Thursday (19 July) appeared in court today (23 July.)

The teens, aged 15 and 17 of West Bay and aged 17 of George Town, were arrested Thursday night after the prompt response from police to a burglary in progress report at Sandalwood Cresent, George Town. Two teens were apprehended in Smith’s Cove, while the third was apprehended at a location nearby.

One of the teens appeared on an unrelated charge today. Counsel for that teen asked that the unrelated matter be held over for tomorrow (24 July) when the teen will appear with two other teenagers in connection with the South Sound burglary. They remain in custody.

