Thai soccer team rescued from cave

July 10, 2018
Navy seals pulled the last members of the wild boars soccer team out of the location early this Tuesday morning. It’s been three weeks since the team was trapped in the cave by rising flood waters. Local Red Cross executive Peter Hughes says the healing process for the boys and their coach could be long.

It’s quite likely that they will need extended physical care are being underground for such a long period of time. There will be some physical deterioration. Even with children they are likely to have developed psychological issues as part of the situation,” said Hughes. According to international reports the team is expected to remain in the hospital for up to a week  for observation.

