Thieves prefer Hondas say police

Cayman car thieves have a preferred make and model when looking for vehicles to steal, according to police.

Honda Civics manufactured between 1999 and 2006 are more likely to draw the eye of car thieves.

Media Officer at the RCIPS, Jodi-Ann Powery says the cars are stolen to use in committing other crimes.

“In the past we’ve attributed these thefts to be connected to other crimes such as robberies. One such case we can mention was a vehicle was recovered during an operation where a drug canoe was also recovered,” said Ms. Powery.

The RCIPS media officer urged members of the public who own these types of cars to purchase anti-theft devices.

She is also urging that drivers not leave their car engines running while attending to business nearby, not to leave their cars unlocked and to park in well-lit areas when conducting business at night.

For more tips on how to prevent car theft go to the RCIPS’ website www.rcips.ky

