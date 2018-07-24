Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Top Story: Bandleaders discuss one Carnival push

July 23, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The push for the return of one Carnival has once again hit a snag. Tonight (23 July) Cayman 27’s Joe Avary explored the issue and asked the question what do bandleaders think it will take to get Cayman Carnival to share the same stage once again. Joining him for the discussion was Olujimi LaPierre and Nicolas Washington of the Cayman Islands Mas Band Association.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

