Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Environment

Top Story: Courtney Platt aiming to save Cayman’s reefs

July 31, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Photographer and conservationist Courtney Platt is trying to save the endangered fish in Cayman’s reefs. Tonight (31 July) Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes sat down with Mr. Platt to discuss the growing problem.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: