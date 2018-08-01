Photographer and conservationist Courtney Platt is trying to save the endangered fish in Cayman’s reefs. Tonight (31 July) Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes sat down with Mr. Platt to discuss the growing problem.
Top Story: Courtney Platt aiming to save Cayman’s reefs
July 31, 2018
1 Min Read
