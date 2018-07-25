Top Story: Cutting down HSA debt

The Health Services Authority’s multi-million debt burden continues to be a source of worry and while they have started to chip away at the debt they are owed it doesn’t seem likely the efforts will make a serious dent. At least that is the view of Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders who has been vocal on this issue in the Public Accounts Committee. Tonight (24 July) Cayman 27’s Joe Avary sat down with Mr. Saunders to address the issue.

