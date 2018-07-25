Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Top Story: Cutting down HSA debt

July 24, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Health Services Authority’s multi-million debt burden continues to be a source of worry and while they have started to chip away at the debt they are owed it doesn’t seem likely the efforts will make a serious dent. At least that is the view of Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders who has been vocal on this issue in the Public Accounts Committee. Tonight (24 July) Cayman 27’s Joe Avary sat down with Mr. Saunders to address the issue.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

