Tonight Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart to discuss today’s Finance Committee meeting and how Government plans to use the supplementary $20 million funding that was authorised in the LA today.
-
Share This!
Top Story: Government finances
July 3, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News
Wanted man arrested
July 3, 2018
News
Man found dead in West Bay
July 3, 2018
News
West Bay home fire leaves almost a dozen homeless
July 3, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.