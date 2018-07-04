Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
News Politics

Top Story: Government finances

July 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Tonight Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart to discuss today’s Finance Committee meeting and how Government plans to use the supplementary $20 million funding that was authorised in the LA today.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

