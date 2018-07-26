Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Top Story: Miss Cayman Islands wraps up reign

July 25, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Miss Cayman Islands pageant is on the horizon and that means the reign of Miss Cayman Islands Anika Conolly is coming to an end. Tonight (25 July) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with Ms. Conolly to discuss her reign and what’s next for her.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

