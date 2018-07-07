Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
Crime News

Top Story: Reporters Roundtable

July 7, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

On tonight’s (6 July) edition of Reporters’ Roundtable, Cayman 27’s Joe Avary and Jefferson Tyler discuss this week’s top stories from law changes regarding dirt bikes to the RCIPS’s gun amnesty.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: