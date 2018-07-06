Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
News Politics

Top Story: Saunders on Cayman’s rising health costs

July 5, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Finance Committee met in the LA this week to authorize a $10 million supplementary budget for the government. $8 million of that figure heads to the Health Ministry for public health care costs. Joining Cayman 27’s Joe Avary tonight (5 July) was Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders who raised the red flag on the issue in Finance Committee.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: