The Finance Committee met in the LA this week to authorize a $10 million supplementary budget for the government. $8 million of that figure heads to the Health Ministry for public health care costs. Joining Cayman 27’s Joe Avary tonight (5 July) was Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders who raised the red flag on the issue in Finance Committee.
Top Story: Saunders on Cayman’s rising health costs
July 5, 2018
1 Min Read
