Tourist arrivals up near 20 percent

Cayman’s latest tourism numbers released Friday (27 July) shows 1.3 million people visited Cayman between January and June. This represents an increase of 19.5% over the same period last year.

Cruise ship passengers accounted for 81% of these arrivals. These visitors spent some $325 million in Cayman, an increase of some $45 million over the same period last year.

Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said the increases have come about due to the right marketing strategies, vision and collaboration.

Director of Tourism Rosa Harris said she was encouraged by the growth seen in the first half of this year.

The Department of Tourism said it expected continued growth for the latter half of 2018. It also applauded local tourism partners who were awarded mentions in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice, USA Today and Caribbean Journal.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

