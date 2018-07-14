Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Crime News

Tropical Gardens chopping victim now stable

July 14, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The victim in last week’s chopping incident at Tropical Gardens is now in stable condition at hospital.

The elderly woman, who is said to be in her 70’s, has been in critical condition since last Wednesday’s (4 July) incident. Today (13 July) doctors confirmed to police the woman’s condition has stabilized. On Monday (9 July) the woman’s 83-year-old husband William Glasgow appeared in court on attempted murder charges.
Mr. Glasgow was represented by attorney Prathna Bodden at his initial court appearance. No bail application was made for him. He remains in custody.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

