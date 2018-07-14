Two dogs chopped on the head with a machete, now recovering

A routine drive in Savannah led the team at the Protection of Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) to a disturbing discovery. They found two dogs chopped in the head following a machete assault. The identity of the person who wounded the dogs is unknown at this time, but the incident is now under investigation by the Department of Agriculture.

Inside the veterinarian clinic at Countryside shopping village the 2 dogs Lilly and Prince are recovering from surgery. Luckily for them the PAWS team got to the dogs in time and took them to safety. Those at the vet clinic said the dogs are expected to make a full recovery.

