UK Foreign Office pledges hurricane support

Minister with responsibility for the British Overseas Territories Lord Tariq Ahmad has said that the Foreign Office is pledging massive support for Caribbean Hurricane preparedness efforts.

This after the intensity of the 2017 season.

Lord Ahmad said he saw the impact that UK intervention had on the devastated regions last year and so through the Department For International Development, the Foreign Office is increasing its support efforts for 2018.

“Last year’s hurricanes hit Caribbean British Overseas Territories and the wider region with devastating effect, uprooting lives and damaging local economies. The UK has provided critical support and help with recovery efforts and I have seen for myself the huge impact that this has had already. The UK continues to work closely with the governments of the Overseas Territories in their recovery efforts and in helping to rebuild their economies,” he said in a statement.

Planned assistance to the region’s British Overseas Territories includes the stationing of the RFA Mounts Bay in the region’s waters throughout the 2018 and 2019 hurricane seasons. The Mounts Bay itself will be equipped with hygiene and sanitation kits as well as collapsible Jerry cans for distribution in the event of a disaster.

Affected regions will also be able to take advantage of the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Fund. Last year the fund paid out over $50 million for disaster relief. The UK said this year it supported BVI and Montserrat to join as new members. This means all of the islands affected last year by hurricanes are now covered under the British hurricane plan.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

