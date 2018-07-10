Underage motorcycle drivers an issue

RCIPS is holding a closed session inter-agency meeting tomorrow (10 July.) The aim of that meeting is to discuss an amendment passed by the Legislative Assembly giving them powers to deal with illegal motorcycles. The new legislation will allow police to impound bikes and ticket dirt bikers and ATVs that ride illegally on roads. Local motorcycle retailers are hoping this will cut down on an issue that’s occurring in the community: underage riders that are illegally driving their dirt bikes on the roads.

“Motor sports for kids starts very young. We have models that cater to kids 7 or 8 years old. When we see those models on the roads interacting with cars. It’s not safety minded and it’s not conscious of the laws,” said Wayne Kirkconnell from motorcycle retailer Automotive Art.

Several motorcycle retailers have also told Cayman 27 that they are in favor of the new laws because it will allow the police to recover stolen motorcycles.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

