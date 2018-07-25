Upcoming lecture focuses on the value of reef fish populations

Professional photographer and life-long scuba diver Courtney Platt is putting a dollar value on Cayman’s reef fish populations in a new multimedia presentation.

Mr. Platt has documented Cayman’s reefs over three and a half decades. He told Cayman 27 over that time he’s seen first hand the decline in reef fish populations.

He said radical changes need to be made now to prevent the local extinction of certain species of fish. He said the situation is growing dire.

“I am going to bring to light how this is actually a large economic issue that I think a lot of people are completely unaware of. This is actually really and truly worth a huge amount of money to all Caymanians, not just the tourism industry, not just the diving industry, not just the hotels and condos and the airlines,” said Mr. Platt.

Mr. Platt will be presenting his slideshow and lecture Wednesday evening, 25 June at the National Gallery.

The event is free to the public and starts at 6 PM immediately followed by a Q&A session.

